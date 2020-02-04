Insurance Group Of The Year: McKool Smith

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- McKool Smith PC's insurance recovery practice helped secure a judgment for more than $70 million in coverage for AR Capital LLC, as well as a critical judgment for Pfizer Inc. on a policy exclusion for previously settled litigation, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Insurance Groups of the Year. The firm has about 40 attorneys doing insurance recovery work out of its New York, Dallas, Austin and Los Angeles offices. The insurance group is one of the largest at McKool Smith — which has roughly 170 lawyers total — along with its intellectual property group. Robin Cohen, head of...

