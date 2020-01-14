IP Group Of The Year: Goodwin Procter

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP landed a major win for Teva Pharmaceuticals in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that clarified the scope of the so-called on-sale bar under the America Invents Act, as well as helped Dr. Reddy's Laboratories defend its generic version of an opioid treatment, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. Daryl Wiesen, the firm's intellectual property litigation group chairman, told Law360 that the firm's IP practice is "comprehensive" in its coverage, including in subject matter and courts — something the team has worked hard to accomplish. Wiesen said that the group, which includes...

