IP Group Of The Year: Perkins Coie

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:45 PM EST) -- The intellectual property team at Perkins Coie LLP notched a victory at the Federal Circuit for Mylan Pharmaceuticals that allowed it to proceed with a generic cancer drug, and secured a $5 million patent win for Riddell Inc., earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. Co-chair of the intellectual property group Shannon Bloodworth told Law360 that the practice, with 213 IP attorneys, is uniquely positioned to help clients secure such victories because of its strength in district courts, the Federal Circuit and at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. She called it "remarkable" to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS