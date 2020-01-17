International Trade Group Of The Year: Fish & Richardson

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC has protected the intellectual property of companies such as headphone maker Bose Corp. and memory device manufacturer Macronix by obtaining exclusion orders from the U.S. International Trade Commission that bar infringing products from entering the U.S., securing its place as one of Law360's 2019 International Trade Groups of the Year. While Fish & Richardson is mostly known for its intellectual property work, almost all of the firm's 300 patent attorneys have experience litigating cases before the International Trade Commission. The firm's Washington, D.C., office handles the most ITC cases and houses 40 attorneys. Lauren Degnan, managing principal...

