International Trade Group Of The Year: Sidley

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP landed a win for plane maker Airbus at the World Trade Organization this past year in the European Union's long-running dispute with the U.S. over subsidies to Boeing Co., earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 International Trade Groups of the Year. Andrew Shoyer, who heads the firm's global arbitration, trade and advocacy practice, told Law360 that its integration of arbitration and international trade sets the group apart. "Our competitors tend to split that up," he said. "That's been incredibly valuable, because we can work on a problem involving government regulation and generate leverage not only through...

