Danish Regulator Targets Struggling Insurer Over Liquidity

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 1:12 PM GMT) -- Gefion has been ordered by the Danish regulator to ensure it has liquid assets of at least €5 million ($5.6 million) by the end of February, six months after the watchdog ordered the struggling insurer not to expand its business. Gefion, which does not have a financial rating, poses a risk to its policyholders, the Danish Financial Services Authority warned on Thursday. The insurer's income from premium sales fell significantly from September to October, a note accompanying the order said. Gefion operates in several European countries, including in the U.K. where it writes motor insurance through partners such as Bollington Underwriting...

