EU Watchdog Pushes Insurers To Improve Cybersecurity

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 1:22 PM GMT) -- Europe’s insurance watchdog looked to beef up cybersecurity on Friday after lawmakers criticized its response to the danger, proposing rules to protect regulated companies from attacks to their information technology systems. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority floated common guidance for insurers across the European Union, in a bid to help them secure their information, communication and technology systems from threats, including cyberattacks and data breaches. The guidance will push management bodies at insurers to take charge of insuring that their business has internal control systems and a budget in place to tackle risks to their information and communications technology....

