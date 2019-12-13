EU Proposes New Measures For Benchmarking Test

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 1:37 PM GMT) -- Europe’s banking watchdog announced plans on Friday to change the way in which banks calculate risk to incorporate a new global accounting standard. The European Banking Authority has already set out proposals to monitor how banks implement the International Financial Reporting Standard 9 and that it is applied consistently across the bloc. The regulator calculates and distributes benchmarks that are used to calculate how much risks banks in the bloc are exposed to. But these values are based on data submitted by lenders under outdated templates. The EBA will carry out a benchmarking exercise in 2021 and wants to ensure that...

