FCA Confirms New Transfer Rules But Delays Exit Fee Ban

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 4:36 PM GMT) -- Britain’s finance watchdog put out new rules Friday to make it easier for investors to move their assets between platforms but has delayed a decision on whether to impose a blanket ban on exit fees. The new rules allow so-called in-specie transfers — the moving of an asset from one platform to another without having to turn it into cash first — for funds that are available on both platforms, the Financial Conduct Authority said. The availability of in-specie transfers will make it easier for consumers to move their assets between platforms, also known as fund supermarkets, if they choose to, the...

