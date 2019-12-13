Soccer Bribery Case Nets 1 Conviction As Jury Mulls 2 More

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 3:11 PM GMT) -- Jurors in London retired Friday after a week of deliberating without delivering a verdict on bribery charges against a former soccer manager and an agent accused of brokering corrupt deals for players, despite convicting one former agent Thursday. The jury will return next week to continue deliberations on charges against Tommy Wright, 52, the former Barnsley FC assistant manager, and Dax Price, 47, an agent, of paying and facilitating bribes in the “football for sale” case sparked by an undercover investigation into the player's transfer process. The wait comes as the seven men and four women of the jury convicted a...

