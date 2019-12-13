Ex-MoFo Chair Small, 92, Remembered As Diversity Advocate

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- Marshall L. Small, a former chair of Morrison & Foerster LLP and the firm's first Jewish attorney, has died at age 92, the firm announced Friday. Small, who joined the firm in 1954, was a corporate securities attorney who held numerous leadership positions during his 65 years at Morrison & Foerster, and was an advocate for increasing diversity at the firm. He died on Dec. 8 at home in San Francisco, the firm said. He is survived by his two children, grandson and brother. Current Morrison & Foerster Chair Larren M. Nashelsky said Small continued to be active with the firm...

