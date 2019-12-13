Grocer Says Opioid Defense Is 'Loss' Covered By Insurance

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 3:43 PM EST) -- Giant Eagle Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday that the millions it's spent defending against lawsuits accusing its pharmacies of contributing to the opioid epidemic should meet the definition of "loss" caused by "bodily injury" and trigger a pair of umbrella insurance policies. The Pittsburgh-based grocer is among the defendants being sued by counties and families affected by the epidemic in an Ohio-based multidistrict litigation, and argued in its motion for partial summary judgment that the lawsuits' underlying accusations of negligence toward detecting and stopping over-prescribing and diversion of the drugs were a single "occurrence" under its insurance policies from...

