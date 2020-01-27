Appellate Practice Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- After victories in 2019, including a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruling that defined "full costs" in patent litigation, a trailblazing win for a company whose property Venezuela nationalized, and a rapid response for Facebook after a subpoena in a murder case, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has extended its streak as a Law360 2019 Appellate Group of the Year. The group's appellate leaders credited the firm's success to a deep bench, geographic diversity and integration with trial teams. Co-chair Mark A. Perry said more than 20 partners spend at least half their time on appeals along with 50 other attorneys working...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS