Dems Urge USPTO To Probe Allegations Against Gilead

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:08 PM EST) -- A coalition of Democratic senators has urged the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to look into claims that Gilead Sciences Inc. delayed the development of a safer HIV drug to profit more from its blockbuster drug Truvada. The senators, led by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said in their letter that they were concerned with the allegations surrounding Gilead’s request for patent term extensions related to tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF, an HIV prevention drug that goes by the brand name Descovy. According to the letter, Descovy was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV, also...

