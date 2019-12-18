SEC Audit Enforcement Trends Hint At 2020 Priorities

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:43 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule of Practice 102(e), which was codified in Section 602 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, allows the SEC to seek sanctions against an individual auditor or audit firm that has intentionally or negligently violated professional auditing or accounting standards. For such violations, the SEC typically seeks sanctions such as censures, cease and desist orders, fines, remedial actions and bars from practicing before the SEC for a specific number of years, after which the auditor or firm may apply for reinstatement. For an auditor, the implications of a practice bar go beyond the ability to audit for the...

