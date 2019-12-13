11th Circ. Nixes Race-Based Challenge To Ala. Wage Law

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 12:23 PM EST) -- The full Eleventh Circuit nixed a suit Friday that challenged Alabama's law blocking local governments from hiking the minimum wage above the statewide $7.25 floor, despite a dissent that skewered the majority for avoiding the key question of whether the state law discriminated against black workers in the city of Birmingham. By a 7-5 vote, the appellate court held that two black workers who stood to make $10.10 an hour under Birmingham’s minimum wage ordinance couldn’t bring a claim against the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall over the purported enforcement of a law mandating a single, statewide minimum wage....

