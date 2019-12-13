UT Law Prof Again Alleges Gender Pay Discrimination

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:13 PM EST) -- A professor at the University of Texas at Austin's law school has filed suit against the university for a second time, claiming that the school has been paying her less than her male colleagues and has retaliated against her for complaining about pay discrimination. Linda Mullenix, who previously sued the university for gender discrimination and settled that case, alleges in a complaint filed in federal court Thursday that gender pay disparities persist and that she has been punished for speaking out, saying that despite her high performance, the University of Texas School of Law this year gave her the smallest pay...

