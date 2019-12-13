Tax Lobbyist Gets 1-Year Sentence For Filing False Tax Return

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- A tax policy lobbyist, attorney and former U.S. employee has been sentenced in a Virginia federal court to one year in prison for underreporting his income by $2.2 million, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. James F. Miller's sentence follows his June guilty plea in which he admitted to willfully filing a false tax return, according to the DOJ. Miller, a former employee of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tax Division, failed to report partnership income from two law firms and income from his lobbying firm for tax years 2010 through 2014, the DOJ said. Miller’s conduct cost the U.S....

