'Annoyance' Atty Lets Jurists Know When They Get His Goat

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- Todd Bank has dubbed himself the "annoyance lawyer" because his specialty is litigation over robocalls, unpaid consumer rebates and spam email. But for some judges, that moniker might have a different meaning. Even Bank admits that some jurists might consider him "a pain in the you-know-what." But for better or worse, when something annoys him, he acts, even during oral arguments. And on Wednesday, it got him kicked out of court. Bank was representing an attorney named Robert Doyle, who sued the Eastern District of New York over the requirement that lawyers submit a character affidavit to receive bar admission....

