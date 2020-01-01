Shifting Regulatory Market Clouds US Deal Certainty In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Savvy dealmakers can pave the way for mergers and acquisitions even in times of heightened regulatory scrutiny, but shifting U.S. regulations and enforcement in areas like foreign investment and antitrust are set to cloud deal certainty in the coming year. The year 2020 is shaping up to be one of change, as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States adopts a new review framework for overseeing U.S. inbound transactions, a U.S. presidential election opens the door for a new administration to take the reins, and antitrust regulators mull the best way to approach reviews of vertical mergers. Here, Law360...

