Shareholders Sue Cardinal Health Execs Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- A group of shareholders for Cardinal Health Inc. hit the company's current and former directors with a suit on Friday alleging that, despite years of red flags, the directors ignored their duty to stem the tide of opioids entering the illegal market, costing the company billions as a result of the opioid crisis. In a 71-page complaint filed in the Southern District of Ohio, the shareholders, led by named plaintiff Stanley M. Malone, said despite their duty under the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970, or CSA, to actively police the distribution of opioids and other controlled substances,...

