More Joint SEC-CFTC Actions Raise Concerns Over 'Piling On'

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- On July 11, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding coordination in areas of common regulatory interest and information sharing, updating and enhancing a 2008 memorandum of understanding between the two agencies.[1] Both agencies lauded the July 2018 memo, citing the need for enhanced coordination in today’s interrelated markets and noting their commitment to working together to streamline rulemaking, oversight and enforcement for the benefit of all market participants.[2] Since signing the July 2018 memo, the SEC and CFTC have issued a number of joint statements, including clarification...

