Nestle Shouldn't Face 3D Facial Injection IP Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- Nestle may escape accusations that its skin care unit infringed a company’s patented technology for teaching professionals how to safely inject Botox and dermal fillers after a Delaware federal judge recommended that the court does not have jurisdiction over the Swiss unit. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall recommended on Friday that the district judge grant Switzerland-based Nestle Skin Health SA’s bid to toss out a lawsuit brought in October 2018 by Truinject Corp., which claims that Nestle, its Galderma unit and others infringed its patents covering a training platform that includes a 3D facial model for teaching how to safely...

