Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells’ cybersecurity and privacy team in the last year notched a big victory for Uber in multidistrict litigation over a major data breach incident and represented Equifax after one of the largest and highest-profile breaches in U.S. history, earning it a spot among Law360’s 2019 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year. The practice group’s accomplishments stem from its ability to combine top talent with teamwork, according to Harriet Pearson, one of the practice leaders who is based Washington, D.C. “Seamless coordination and collaboration among players on the team, each a star in their own right, whether as a litigator...

