Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 1:55 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP is steering Facebook through the fallout from a cyberattack that impacted roughly 29 million users and helped Apple shake a proposed class action alleging security patches slowed down the processing speed of its devices, earning it a place among Law360's 2019 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year. Graphic The past year was a banner one for Latham's data privacy and security team, which includes more than 50 attorneys who work closely with colleagues across a range of practice areas in offices spanning the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East. "2019 was really a watershed year for the practice," said...

