Cybersecurity & Privacy Group Of The Year: Stueve Siegel

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP helped reach a landmark data breach settlement with Equifax that requires the credit reporting giant to pay consumers up to $425 million, and won $3.25 million for eye doctors in an unusual case involving an alleged data breach at the National Board of Examiners in Optometry, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2019 Cybersecurity & Privacy Groups of the Year. The firm's growing data breach practice — launched during litigation stemming from retailer Target's 2013 data breach — is also leading a consumer lawsuit accusing Facebook of secretly tracking, logging and storing users' private location information...

