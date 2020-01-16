Employment Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:41 PM EST) -- Over the past year, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP guided General Motors through a contentious labor negotiation with autoworkers that included a high-profile, 40-day strike and helped financial giants J.P. Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley score victories in cases that involved novel arbitration issues, carving itself a spot among Law360’s 2019 Employment Groups of the Year. The collective bargaining negotiation between GM and the United Automobile Workers, which represents about 46,000 GM employees who hit the picket lines in September 2019 for 40 days over pay, health care and other issues, mushroomed into one of 2019’s most high-profile labor stories....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS