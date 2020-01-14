Employment Group Of The Year: Ogletree

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 2:11 PM EST) -- Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC achieved some rare feats for employers last year, including winning an age bias appeal before the en banc Seventh Circuit and a unanimous reversal by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, earning itself a spot among Law360’s 2019 Employment Groups of the Year. These wins also carried significant precedential value, establishing that Seventh Circuit employers can’t be sued for age bias when their policies have a “disparate impact” on external applicants and that Wisconsin workers aren’t owed commuting pay when they travel to work in company vehicles. Ogletree managing director Charles Baldwin said the wins, which...

