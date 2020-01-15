Employment Group Of The Year: Orrick

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP continued to establish itself as a leader in the employment field last year by successfully steering companies including Citigroup Inc. and SpaceX through appellate court wins, making it one of Law360's 2019 Employment Groups of the Year. In September, the Second Circuit ruled that a former Citigroup Inc. financial adviser must arbitrate claims that she was demoted because of her sex and fired for calling out insider trading. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan dismissing former Citigroup adviser Erin Daly's whistleblower claim under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and sent the...

