Employment Group Of The Year: Sanford Heisler

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:36 PM EST) -- Plaintiff-side powerhouse Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP continued to deliver results for workers in disputes with big-name employers including Dartmouth College, Merck and Western Digital Corp. last year, earning itself a spot among Law360’s 2019 Employment Groups of the Year. In addition to striking multimillion-dollar deals with these fearsome foes in 2019, the firm launched a high-profile sex bias suit against legal giant Jones Day and teamed up with the U.S. Department of Justice to punish a New York contractor that defrauded the government and underpaid workers on two federal construction projects. “It was a great year,” Chairman and co-founder David Sanford...

