Energy Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP guided Andeavor in its $35.6 billion acquisition by fellow oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. and helped BP PLC beat antitrust allegations of oil price manipulation, grabbing a spot on Law 360's 2019 Energy Groups of the Year. The firm leverages its core dealmaking prowess — in M&A, financing and restructuring — to work with some of the energy industry's largest players on many of their biggest transactions, despite not having a flag planted in the energy hub of Texas like many other energy-focused firms. The firm's headquarters are in New York, and its energy practice has lawyers spread...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS