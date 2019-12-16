Investment Co. Snaps Up Lloyd's Underwriter For £5.6M

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 3:33 PM GMT) -- A British investment company made up of Lloyd’s of London insurers and underwriters said Monday it has acquired another member of the 330-year-old specialty market, for £5.6 million ($7.5 million) in cash. Catbang 926 Ltd. will join a group of 36 Lloyd’s companies that make up Helios Underwriting PLC’s £54 million portfolio. The London-based insurer will contribute an additional £4.1 million to the portfolio, Helios said. The deal is part of a strategy of “increasing underwriting capacity through acquisition,” the group added. The £5.6 million price tag is around 16% lower than the £6.7 million value given to Catbang, Helios said....

