EIOPA Weighs Streamlining Capital Reserves Rule

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 12:58 PM GMT) -- Most national regulators do not have formal policies that allow them to decide whether an insurer should hold higher capital reserves when their business poses a threat to the financial sector, Europe’s insurance watchdog has said as it proposes to streamline the process. The European Insurance and Occupational Insurance Authority said on Friday that only eight of the 31 regulators in the European Economic Area made use of the so-called capital add-on measure. The rule, part of the EU’s Solvency II Directive, allows EEA regulators to force insurance groups that present greater risk to the bloc’s financial stability to hold more...

