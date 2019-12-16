Ex-Soccer Manager, Agent Convicted Of Bribery Plot

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 11:26 AM GMT) -- A London jury on Monday found the former assistant manager of English soccer team Barnsley Football Club and an agent guilty of bribery charges, two days after convicting one other agent in the trial. A former assistant manager at an English Championship soccer club has been found guilty of two counts of bribery connected to money he received from former agents. (AP) Tommy Wright, 52, who was assistant manager at Barnsley FC , was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10-1 of two counts of bribery connected to the £5,000 ($6,700) he received from the former agents, Dax Price, 47,...

