5 Carbon-Credit Scammers Ordered To Repay £20M

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 5:30 PM GMT) -- Five convicted carbon-credit scammers who were part of a criminal gang involved in one of the U.K.’s biggest tax frauds have been ordered to pay £20 million ($26.7 million) or face more time in prison, Britain’s tax authority said Monday. A group of convicted carbon-credit scammers were ordered at the Old Bailey and Southwark Crown Court in London to hand over £20 million. A statue of liberty was silhouetted atop the Old Bailey in August. (AP) The five men were ordered at hearings at the Old Bailey and Southwark Crown Court in London last week to hand over the money or serve another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS