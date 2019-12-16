Court Orders Carbon Credit Scammers To Repay £20M

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 5:30 PM GMT) -- Five convicted carbon-credit scammers who were part of a criminal gang involved in one of the U.K.’s biggest tax frauds have been ordered to pay £20 million ($26.7 million) or face more time in prison, Britain’s tax authority said Monday. The five men were ordered at hearings at the Old Bailey and Southwark Crown Court in London last week to hand over the money or serve another 39 years in prison between them. They had been sentenced to a total of more than 43 years in prison in 2017 for their part in the £108 million fraud — described as a "carefully-planned...

