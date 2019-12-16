Ex-Serco Directors Charged With Fraud Over Gov't Contract

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 12:19 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Monday that is has charged two former Serco executives with fraud and false accounting months after reaching a deal not to prosecute the security outsourcing giant over its prison tagging contract with the U.K.’s Ministry of Justice. The Serious Fraud Office has charged two former executives at security outsourcing giant Serco with fraud by false representation and false accounting. (Getty) Nicholas Woods, former finance director of Serco Home Affairs, and Simon Marshall, former operations director of field services within Serco, have been charged with fraud by false representation and false accounting in their dealings with the...

