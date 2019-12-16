EU Whistleblowing, Payments Regulations Go Live

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 5:01 PM GMT) -- New rules on whistleblower protection in the European Union entered into force on Monday, the same day as regulation to improve the ease of cross-border euro payments also took effect. The two sets of rules, which are not linked, both went live just over a week before officials at the European Commission will break for nearly two weeks for the holidays. While members of the EU have two years from Monday to transpose the whistleblower protections into national law, the cross-border payment regulation is effective immediately. The new bloc-wide directive on whistleblowing will require member states to provide protected channels of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS