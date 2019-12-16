Coca-Cola's GC To Step Down In 2020

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:45 PM EST) -- The Coca-Cola Co.’s top lawyer will retire at the end of February, the company said Monday without naming a successor. Bernhard Goepelt, 57, took the post of general counsel eight years ago, and has held positions in several countries in his nearly 30 years at the company. He is leaving to attend to family matters in his native Germany, according to a company announcement. "We thank Bernhard for his years of service to the company and wish him well," James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said in a statement. Goepelt joined Coca-Cola in 1992 as legal counsel in...

