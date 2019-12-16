Cuban Bank Heirs Push To Keep $792M SocGen Suit Alive

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 2:52 PM EST) -- The heirs of founders of a bank seized by Fidel Castro's government in 1960 defended their claim to the $792 million they’re seeking from Societe Generale SA for working with its state-owned successor, telling a Florida federal court that the French bank owes them a cut of the profits. The 13 heirs of Banco Nuñez’s founders, who fled Cuba in the 1960s, challenged SocGen’s October dismissal bid, arguing on Friday that their financial claim is valid under the 1996 Helms-Burton Act, which gives standing to bring suit against any party who has “trafficked” in property seized by Castro’s government post-1959....

