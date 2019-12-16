European Crypto Mining Co. Latest To Shutter Over AML Regs

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 2:53 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency mining pool Simplecoin will shut down at the start of next year in light of forthcoming anti-money laundering regulation from the European Union that would require the company to identify its users. A notice on the firm’s website said it will cease all operations Jan. 1 because the proposed Anti-Money Laundering Directive by the EU is being implemented in the Netherlands, where Simplecoin operates, on Jan. 10. The rule would consider Simplecoin a “custodial wallet provider” subject to a wide range of AML requirements and force users to identify themselves, the company said. “We have been searching for solutions for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS