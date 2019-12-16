Securities Org. Queries Conflicts, Blockchain In Debt Raising

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- The board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions released a report Monday asking for feedback related to conflicts of interest and the potential use of blockchain in debt capital raising. The international collective of securities regulators is contemplating ways to address potential conflicts of interest and other conduct risks that arise from the role of market intermediaries in the fundraising process. In a consultation report, the organization said a survey conducted one year ago revealed the existence of actual or potential conflicts that were attributed to the multiple roles filled by market intermediaries. Those conflicts were purportedly most evident in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS