Major UK Lenders Pass Bank Of England Stress Tests

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 6:19 PM GMT) -- Britain’s seven major lenders got a clean bill of health from the Bank of England on Monday as the central bank published its annual evaluation of their ability to withstand severe regulatory stress tests. The Bank of England gave major U.K. lenders a clean bill of health in their yearly stress tests. (AP) For a third year in a row, the BoE found that banks including HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland PLC would be able to withstand economic shocks more severe than those posed by leaving the European Union without a deal and a global trade war. The checks, which...

