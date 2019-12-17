Legal Tech Download: Gavelytics, Clyde & Co. And Deloitte

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 12:51 PM EST) -- The world of legal technology is evolving quickly, with new products coming to market in rapid succession. Recent developments include legal tech company Gavelytics’ announcement that it has secured a patent for its trial court data analytics platform, global law firm Clyde & Co.’s launch of a trainee program in its technology lab, and news of Deloitte creating a legal technology incubator program. Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal technology. Judicial Analytics Platform Patent Legal technology software company Gavelytics announced Monday that it has secured a patent for its trial court data analytics platform, which the company says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS