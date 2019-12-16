Sienna Biopharma Seeks To Convert Its Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:25 PM EST) -- Dermatology treatment developer Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge late Friday to convert its Chapter 11 case to a Chapter 7 liquidation as it no longer had its lenders’ consent to use their cash collateral and was unsuccessful in selling some of its assets at auction. In the motion, Sienna said its consensual use of cash collateral expired Friday and the company no longer had access to its lenders' cash to pay the administrative costs of its case in light of its failure to find a buyer for its Topical By Design assets following a successful sale of other...

