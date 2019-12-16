CMS Ignored Court Block On Hospital Pay Cuts, Judge Rules

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:54 PM EST) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has "clearly disregarded" a court reversal of nine-figure cuts in hospital reimbursement this year by forging ahead with comparable cuts next year, a D.C. federal judge said Monday. The rebuke from U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer came in response to CMS moving ahead with its "site-neutral" payment cuts in 2020 despite the judge recently ruling that the agency lacked authority to enact the cuts in 2019. "CMS clearly disregarded the substance of the court's decision ... when it relied on the same ultra vires reasoning to justify its 2020 reimbursement rates," Judge Collyer wrote Monday....

