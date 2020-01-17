Environmental Group Of The Year: Manko Gold

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:37 PM EST) -- Manko Gold LLP continued its record of success in environmental matters in 2019, defending clients in toxic tort suits, helping shepherd a high-profile Sunoco pipeline project through various challenges in Pennsylvania and representing New York City in two huge Superfund site cleanup proceedings, earning it a spot in Law360’s 2019 Environmental Groups of the Year. The 32-lawyer firm was founded in 1989 and focuses solely on environmental and energy matters. It started out with seven attorneys in Philadelphia and has since opened offices in New York City, New Jersey and Hawaii, where it handles both local and national matters for clients....

