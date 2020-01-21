Environmental Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP last year secured litigation wins against the Obama administration’s rule expanding the reach of the Clean Water Act and helped a gas company defeat accusations that it polluted a Chicago suburb through abandoned gas pipelines, landing itself a spot as one of Law360’s 2019 Environmental Groups of the Year. Mayer Brown focuses on hiring effective litigators who are also true environmental lawyers who can help clients navigate complex cases and influence policy, according to partners at the firm. Twenty-five environmental attorneys are spread across offices domestically and in South America, Europe and Asia. Those attorneys are in addition...

