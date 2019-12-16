Acosta Parent's Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed In Under 2 Weeks

Law360, Wilmington (December 16, 2019, 5:19 PM EST) -- The parent company of retail marketing firm Acosta Inc. received court approval Monday in Delaware for its Chapter 11 debt-swap plan just 13 days after filing for bankruptcy protection, the latest in a growing trend of rapid prepackaged plan cases. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Derek I. Hunter of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court that months of prepetition work with creditors, lenders, equity holders and the Office of the U.S. Trustee led to a fully consensual, fast-tracked confirmation Monday that will completely deleverage Acosta's balance sheet by wiping out $3 billion of debt. "For a case and...

