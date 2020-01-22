Environmental Group Of The Year: Western Enviro Law Center

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- The Western Environmental Law Center has won several court cases in different jurisdictions over the past year that have forced the federal government to reassess how it accounts for climate change when considering leases for fossil fuel exploration and production on public lands, earning the nonprofit a spot in Law360’s 2019 Environmental Groups of the Year. The group, with offices in New Mexico, Oregon, Montana and Washington state, is committed to using litigation to force the end of fossil fuel exploration and production on federal public lands, Executive Director Erik Schlenker-Goodrich said. WELC also does wildlands and wildlife work, but it's...

